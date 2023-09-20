Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

