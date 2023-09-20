Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $24.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

