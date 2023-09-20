Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

