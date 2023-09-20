Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

