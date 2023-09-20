Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 4.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

