Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $366,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.