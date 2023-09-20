Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 952 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

