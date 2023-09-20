Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 1.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

