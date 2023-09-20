Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after buying an additional 3,271,085 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

