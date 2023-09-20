Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.