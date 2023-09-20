Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 93,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HDV opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

