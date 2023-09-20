Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

