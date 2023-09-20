Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

