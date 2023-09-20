Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHZ opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.