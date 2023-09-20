Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHZ opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.
About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
