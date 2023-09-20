Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

EQR stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

