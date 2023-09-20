Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

