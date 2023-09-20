Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $176.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

