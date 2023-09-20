Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.28% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $103,688.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,673.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,642 shares of company stock worth $1,066,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

