Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,398 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.36% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 108.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 378,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 161.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

CHRS opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

