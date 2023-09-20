Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

