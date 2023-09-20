Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

