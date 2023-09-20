TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

YUM stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

