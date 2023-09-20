Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 196.89% from the company’s current price.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,112 shares of company stock worth $1,715,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

