Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.
