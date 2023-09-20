Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Huabao International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Huabao International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

