Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.31

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Barloworld Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.
Barloworld Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.51%.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
