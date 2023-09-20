Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

