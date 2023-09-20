Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $609,906.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,838.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,940 shares of company stock worth $10,568,621 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.