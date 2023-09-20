Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.47

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 257163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

