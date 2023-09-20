Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.