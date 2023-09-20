Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11,800.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £118 ($146.17) and last traded at £116 ($143.69), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £116 ($143.69).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Down 99.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,699.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.23.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
