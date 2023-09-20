Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11,800.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £118 ($146.17) and last traded at £116 ($143.69), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £116 ($143.69).
Nationwide Building Society Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,699.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.23.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
