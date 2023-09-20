FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.50

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1443743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

