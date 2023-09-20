FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.50

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1443743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 2,203,193 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 13.8% during the first quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 1,742,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 211,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 247,146 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

