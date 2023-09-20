iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.64

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.64 and last traded at $104.99, with a volume of 34179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.71.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

