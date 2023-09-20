iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.66

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.66 and last traded at $110.04, with a volume of 242663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

