Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 761,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile



Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

