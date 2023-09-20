Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,700 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 655,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 112.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 450,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,692,000 after purchasing an additional 155,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 590,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 132,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $505.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

