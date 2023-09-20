Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Rises By 5.4%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 575,904 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 1,124.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on ASXC

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.