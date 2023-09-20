iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 186843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
