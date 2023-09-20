Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 6.1%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of iBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,546 shares of company stock worth $31,598. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iBio by 55.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

