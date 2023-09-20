InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $864,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $864,215 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in InfuSystem by 5,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 1.25. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

