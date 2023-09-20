Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 139,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 16.7% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 21.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 5.59. Envela has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.10.

About Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Envela had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Envela will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.