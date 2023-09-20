Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.82

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 61240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $914.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

