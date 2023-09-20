Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 413,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 453,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,774 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.98. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.