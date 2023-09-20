Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on EPM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.98. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38.
Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Petroleum
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.