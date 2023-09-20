iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.19

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 236157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.