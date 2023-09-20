Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 40,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,997 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

