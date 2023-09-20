Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.30

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 49732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.