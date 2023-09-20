Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.30

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 49732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.