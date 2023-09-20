Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 887.54% and a negative return on equity of 139.56%. Analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

