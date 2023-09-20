Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 8.3%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

CFBK opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

